Romeo and Cruz Beckham join the Spice Girls at the British Grand Prix

Former Spice Girls Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton proved their friendship never ends when they enjoyed a family day out at the Grand Prix in England on Sunday. The two singers, who topped the charts with the girl band as Ginger Spice, Sporty Spice and Baby Spice, were joined by their children as well as bandmate Victoria Beckham's sons Romeo, 12, and Cruz, 10.

The group appeared to be having a great time as they got the opportunity to meet the Red Bull racing team and shook hands with the Formula One drivers at the Silverstone track in Northamptonshire.

Three of the former Spice Girls watched the Grand Prix with Romeo and Cruz Beckham Photo: Getty Images

Formula One boss Christian Horner tied the knot with Geri in May. The race was won by current world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Geri, Emma and Mel appeared to be enjoying their mini Spice Girls reunion and posed for selfies together next to the track. Newly married Geri later retweeted a photo shared by Red Bull Racing on Twitter which read: "Great to see some familiar faces spicing up the excitement in the garage pre race! #BritishGP #F1."

The Beckham boys joined other Spice Girls kids, like Geri Halliwell's daughter Bluebell Photo: Getty Images

The girls have had several mini reunions over the past few months including several of them meeting in Morocco for David Beckham's birthday and Gerri's wedding in May. While Mel B, Mel C and Victoria were all unable to attend the nuptials due to prior commitments, the trio all sent messages of support to the bride, with Victoria sending "love and happiness" to her friend with a touching throwback Instagram tribute.