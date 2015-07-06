Congrats! New parents Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are married

After months of speculation about their marital status, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have tied the knot. The duo, who first met while playing an onscreen couple on That '70s Show, finally said "I do" this past weekend, according to People magazine.

Another source shared with the magazine that the wedding took place at The Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California, a secluded spot surrounded by apple orchards, ponds and mountain views that had been called "Camp KuKu" for their nuptials.

It's not surprising details of the main event haven't been forthcoming as Mila previously told W magazine that she wanted to keep her wedding private. "I never wanted to get married. From the age of 12, I prepared my parents for no marriage," the actress said. "Then things changed – I found the love of my life. Now my theory on weddings is: Don't invite anyone. Do it privately and secretly. My parents are ok with that. They're just excited that I said yes."

Mila and Ashton tied the knot over the weekend Photo: Getty Images



Mila and Ashton first sparked rumors that they were married in December, when the 31-year-old beauty was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding band when the pair headed out for a basketball date. A few months later fans Mila replied "maybe" when Late Late Show host James Corden asked her if they had tied the knot in March. Then the Two and a Half Men actor further fueled the rumors when he posted a Happy New Year message to fans on Facebook that was signed from The Kutchers.

The couple has sparked rumors numerous times that they've already said "I do" Photo: Facebook/Ashton

Though they played a couple for years on their hit TV show, that ran from 1998 to 2006, Ashton and Mila didn't begin dating off screen until 2012. They later got engaged in February 2014 before welcoming their daughter Wyatt in October.

"The most amazing thing about having a baby is my partner, Mila. She's the greatest mom," new dad Ashton, 37, told TV host Ellen DeGeneres this fall.

This is Mila's first marriage and Ashton's second – his divorce from Demi Moore was finalized in November 2013. She previously dated Home Alone star Macauley Culkin for more than 8 years.