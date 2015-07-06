Beyoncé, Fergie and more celebrate USA's Women's World Cup win

It was the perfect end to a patriotic weekend as Team USA won the Women's World Cup on Sunday, just a day after the Fourth of July holiday. Not only was the whole country celebrating, but celebrities joined in as well, taking to social media to post their excitement about the 5-2 victory over Japan.

Beyoncé showed off her #IBelieve spirit by posting a picture to her Instagram in a "Yonce" soccer jersey watching the big game, which was played in Vancouver, Canada. "U.S.A," she captioned the fun pic.

CLICK ON PICTURES FOR GALLERY

Beyonce showed off her Team USA pride Photo: Instagram/@beyonce



Fergie also joined in on the personalized jersey action, donning one with her name along with a pair of denim short shorts. "WOMEN's WORLDCUP! Thanks @KarlLagerfeld & @CHANEL 4 the megaphone + boots," she captioned the Twitter pic.

A sexy Fergie thanked Chanel for her designer megaphone Photo: Twitter/@fergie



Justin Timberlake opted for a chant on Twitter, writing, "USA! USA! USA! #USWNT." And Chris Pratt was a great sport giving credit to both teams. Congrats ON A BIG WIN! #WorldCupFinal Best of all Classy in victory," he tweeted. "Way to go. Great game ladies! Great tourney #Japan."

Even America's top leaders celebrated. Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden both attended the match, while President Barack Obama posted an invitation on Twitter to the White House to the winners. "What a win for Team USA! Great game @CarliLloyd! Your country is so proud of all of you. Come visit the White House with the World Cup soon," the President of the United States wrote.

Joe Biden cheered on Team USA in Vancouver Photo: Twitter/@VP

Hours after celebrating her big win, Carli Lloyd, who scored the fastest hat trick in tournament history, sat down with TODAY to talk about this incredible moment. "I will savor and cherish this moment for a little bit because all of this hard work has definitely paid off," she said after admitting she hadn't slept yet. "But, credit to my teammates and coaching staff as well because without them none of this would be possible."

Team USA won the Women's World Cup on Sunday Photo: Getty Images



Aside from her record-breaking goals, another emotional moment came when Abby Wambach raced to the stands to kiss her wife, former player Sarah Huffman a little over a week after the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex couples can marry in all 50 states.

Amy Wambach shared a kiss with her wife at the game Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker, Danica Patrick, Savannah Guthrie, Hillary Clinton, Landon Donovan, RyanSeacrest, Beverly Mitchell, Michael Phelps, Nick Lachey, Kellan Lutz and more also took to their social media pages to share in the team's win.