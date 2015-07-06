Lupita Nyong'o stuns at Dior fashion show in Paris after trip to Kenya

Newly announced WildAid advocate Lupita Nyong’o looked fabulous as she attended the Dior fashion show in Paris. The 32-year-old actress and fashionista posted pictures on Instagram after the show, captioning the pic “Just out of an exquisite show. @dior #hautecouture #autumwinter 2015-2016 #Paris #somethingtolookforwardto”

Last week, the Oscar winner traveled to her hometown of Nairobi, Kenya to announce her new role as one of the international conservation organization WildAid global ambassadors and to promote women’s issues, acting and arts in Kenya.

Just out of an exquisite show. @dior #hautecouture #autumnwinter 2015-2016 #Paris #somethingtolookforwardto A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 6, 2015 at 7:12am PDT



At a press conference on June 30, the 12 Years a Slave actress told the audience in between clips of her singing to elephants as a little girl, that she was proud to be selected as an ambassador for a cause that means so much to her, the stopping of elephant poaching.

“I have come to realize that when you know more, you do more. I want to encourage people all over the world to learn more about these incredible animals,” she said.

"I ask the world to end the current elephant poaching crisis by being ‘Ivory Free.’ It is time to ban the sales of ivory worldwide and to cosign the tragedy of the ivory trade to history.”

Photo: Instagram/@lupitanyongo

During her trip, Lupita spent time in Amboseli National Park with the Amboseli Trust for Elephants and at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s elephant orphanage. While she was there, she filmed special messages for distribution in Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, China, and the United States, to raise awareness of the elephant poaching crisis and reduce the demand for ivory consuming markets.

“Brave and dedicated people are giving their lives to protect our elephants,” she said to the crowd. “They need all of our support, from people in the United States and Asia by not buying ivory, and from Kenyans in supporting anti-poaching by reporting wildlife crime.”

Click photo for the 10 best moments from her trip to Kenya