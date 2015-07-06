Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split after nine years together

After nine years together and three kids, it is over for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The eldest Kardashian sister is said to have ended things with her longtime beau over the Fourth of July holiday weekend as Scott continued to spend time with ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in France and Monaco.



"Kourtney has always taken Scott back and been by his side, but now with three kids it has gotten old," a source told E! News, confirming the couple's break-up. "Kourtney has to do what's best for the kids."

Scott and Kourtney have been together for nine years Photo: WireImage



Last week, Scott fueled speculation that he had split from the brunette beauty after being spotted with another woman in Monaco. The 32-year-old was pictured getting close to celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli on Monte Carlo beach. The father-of-three reportedly dated Chloe before he got into a serious relationship with Kourtney nine years ago. The pair were seen lounging side by side before heading for lunch with a group of friends and members of Scott's team.

Scott was recently pictured getting close with stylist Chloe Bartoli in Monaco Photo: Splash

Scott appeared very tactile with the stylist, draping his arm around her shoulders and stroking her hair while she fed him some food from her plate. Kourtney, meanwhile, was enjoying the holiday with their children in Los Angeles and posted an adorable photo with Penelope, who turns 3 on July 8.

The source added: "Scott has been running around saying he's single. Kourtney dumped him after she saw the pics and he hasn't been home after a month-long party binge."

Happy 4th of July! ❤️ A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 4, 2015 at 4:21pm PDT



According to the insider, Kourtney is "putting on a brave face, but she is over it. She's fed up. It's humiliating and disrespectful. How much more is she supposed to take?"



Over recent weeks, Kourtney has been posting a number of cryptic Instagram and Twitter posts which many fans were taking as signs that she and Scott had split up. One quote posted read: "and this is the part where you find out who you are," while Kourtney captioned another image: "Reminded that God has a plan much greater than we can imagine. #blessed."

When the potentially incriminating photos of Scott were released on Thursday, Kourtney posted another picture on Instagram that showed her at a shooting range with the caption: "Don't mess."

Scott with ex Chloe in Monaco Photo: Splash

Whatever the situation, Kourtney can always count on her friends, family and fans for support. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been inundated with messages of support on social media, with many fans stating that they are on "Team Kourtney" in their comments.