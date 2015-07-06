Jessie J returns to the stage after surgery: 'It took everything I had, but I did it'

Jessie J is back in action! The 27-year-old returned to the stage this weekend after surgery had sidelined her for a couple weeks. The “Bang Bang" singer performed Sunday night at London’s Wireless Music Festival, and after the show, she posted a picture on Instagram expressing how lucky she was to bounce back in time for the performance.

Photo: WireImage



“I felt so lucky to be on stage today, If you had seen me last week, No one in my friends and family thought I would bounce back for this show (inc myself) It took everything I had but I did it," she wrote. "I did it. Thank you #wirelessfestival"

I felt so lucky to be on stage today | If you had seen me last week | No one in my friends and family thought I would bounce back for this show (inc myself) | It took everything I had but I did it | I did it | Thank you #wirelessfestival  A photo posted by Jessie J (@isthatjessiej) on Jul 5, 2015 at 2:14pm PDT

The pop star has kept the reason for the surgery quiet and urged people to respect her wishes for not sharing specifics about her “personal matter.” However, over the past couple weeks, since the surgery, Jessie has made sure to keep fans in the loop, with posts — giving the status of her recovery. “I have seen a lot of ‘How are you today’ comments…How am I….*Looks up signs and has to be honest* I am not okay. I am in a lot of pain," she shared with a photo of an IV in her arm. "But I’m working on it with the doctors. We all have our moments and one of mine is now.”

After the festival, the “Domino” singer took to Twitter to joke about the phone call she would probably receive from her doctor after her performance Sunday night. “I know my doc is going to call me “Hi Jessica, How are you….Resting? “Yes Doc” “The way my ambition is set up is….”

I know my doc is going to call me...  "Hi Jessica how are you... Resting?" "Yes doc" ☕️ "The way my ambition is set up is..."  — Jessie J (@JessieJ) July 5, 2015

During her performance, the songstress told the audience that even though she had two surgeries last week, and the doctor informed her not to perform, she wanted to do it. “I came out of the hospital two days ago, I had two operations last week and the fear is unreal,” she told the crowd at the festival. “I didn’t think I was going to make it today, and I have been told not to be here, but ain't nobody got time for that.”