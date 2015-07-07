Alexa Ray Joel celebrates dad Billy Joel's surprise wedding with a poem

What a way to celebrate! In honor of her father’s surprise July 4 th wedding, Alexa Ray Joel wrote her father Billy Joel and new wife Alexis Roderick a touching poem, publishing it on her Instagram. Next to a picture of the 66-year-old piano man and his 33-year-old bride was the original verse commemorating her Pop's big day.

Billy Joel and wife Alexis Roderick wed on the 4th of July Photo: Getty Images

It read, in part: "After six years of quiet yet unrelenting devotion / A surprise wedding sets their undivided promise in motion / I've never seen Pop more besotted yet contented / Nor his Darling, more luminously glowing / And, sufficed to say / On this glimmering gold-coast day / Many a tear on my hopelessly-romantic cheek was flowing."

The newlyweds were married on the singer's Long Island estate, with guests including King of Queens star Kevin James and New York City governor Andrew Cuomo, who officiated the ceremony. Wedding guests thought they were attending the singers’ annual Independence Day celebration but were treated to a surprise wedding instead.

Alexa, 29, wasn’t the only one to share her joy – her mother, and Billy's supermodel ex-wife, Christie Brinkley took to Instagram to congratulate the newlyweds.

“Congratulations to the glowing bride and groom… And to my daughter Alexa who has a wonderful friend in Alexis. Wishing the growing family every happiness. @clairemercuri @myrnasuarezphoto"

Alexa’s mother was the inspiration behind the classic hit "Uptown Girl." The former couple's daughter couldn't contain her excitement for the big day, posting a photo of her pop and his new bride on her Instagram just a day after the wedding.

Billy and Alexis have been dating since 200 and announced that they would be expecting a baby this summer. In previous years, the musician was married to Elizabeth Weber and celebrity chef Katie Lee.