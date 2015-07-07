Brody Jenner: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's split is 'unfortunate'

It's been relatively quiet on the Kardashian front about Kourtney KardashianandScott Disick’s split until now. Kourtney's stepbrother Brody Jenner had some choice words about the news when he sat down with Today host Hoda Kotb to promote his new E! show Sex with Brody, which premieres this week.

“Scott and Kourtney are both great,” the 31-year-old told the morning show. “Obviously Scott’s gone through some issues in the past. He’s worked them. Honestly when I saw those pictures I just went ‘uh oh.’ I even showed my girlfriend and went ‘This isn’t good.' It's unfortunate.”

Photo: Getty Images

Yesterday, it was announced that the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star, and the 32-year-old father of her three children, Mason, 5, Penelope, 2, and Reign Aston, 6 months, would be ending their relationship after nine years, after pictures of Scott in Monaco with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli floated around the internet last week.

Photo: Getty Images

During his promotional appearance, Brody was also asked about his relationship with Caitlyn Jenner and the changing dynamic between them. He admitted that his mother Linda Thompson told him about Caitlyn’s transition. “It’s incredible to see the difference between Caitlyn and Bruce," he mentioned. "Just to watch Caitlyn be so open and talk about a lot of things that Bruce would never talk about.”

Last week, Brody spoke to E! News at the Spy Chatter app launch, about getting along better with Caitlyn than with Bruce. “I’ve known Bruce for a long time and didn’t really get along with Bruce,” he said. “Caitlyn and I get along a little more because Caitlyn is actually who she really is, and she is living her life finally as the person she always was. Caitlyn is a much freer, happier person, and I think that’s very special.”

Watch Brody's full interview below: