Johnny Depp, Daniel Day Lewis' kids walk in Chanel show in Paris

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' 16-year-old daughter Lily-Rose Depp wasn't the only celebrity offspring to walk the runway on Monday in Paris. Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis, the 20-year-old son of Oscar winner Daniel Day Lewis spent the evening rubbing shoulders with some familiar faces at the Chanel Haute Couture fashion week event. Gabriel is a spitting image of his father, complete with the chiseled chin and smoldering eyebrows.

Daniel's son Gabriel-Kane walked in Chanel's show Photo: Getty Images

All eyes were on him last night as he escorted actress Julianne Moore to her roulette table at the casino themed event. The model has over 10,000 followers on his Instagram, and posted the video of him arm and arm with Julianne captioning the image: “Repost from @voguebrasil of me escorting the ravishing Julianne Moore to our roulette table at the @chanelofficial fashion show.”

Repost from @voguebrasil of me escorting the ravishing Julianne Moore to our roulette table at the @chanelofficial fashion show. A video posted by Gabriel-Kane Day Lewis (@gabrieldaylewis) on Jul 7, 2015 at 6:16am PDT

Adding to the list of new regulars on the runway, last night’s event wasn’t Gabriel's first time in the fashion spotlight. He walked in the Alfred Dunhill show a few weeks ago, and has recently sat front row at Dior and Balmain. The young Day Lewis has spent numerous time in the presence of celebrities, sharing snaps on his Instagram next to Kris Jenner, Aaron Paul and supermodel Karlie Kloss. Last night the inspiriting musician posted a snapshot on Instagram next to John Legend: “Can’t believe I got to meet the legend himself ;) He’s been such an inspiration to me and my music over the years. Slightly star struck.”

Lily-Rose Depp walked with Lily Collins Photo: Getty Images

On top of posting snapshots with celebrities, Gabriel keeps his followers entertained with pictures of his adventures in modeling, creating music and family time (including time with his look-alike father) between the states and Europe.

The Chanel event was definitely a star-studded family affair. Lily-Rose was a spitting image of her mother, super-model and longtime friend of Karl Lagerfeld,Vanessa Paradis. The mother-daughter duo donned matching bob haircuts for the occasion. Other stars in attendance wereKendell Jenner, who also wore a short bob as she walked in bridal couture, Kristen Stewart,Lily Collins and Rita Ora.