Taylor Swift's good deeds: The singer's most generous acts

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/taylor-swift/"><strong>Taylor Swift</strong></a> has proven that she is one of the most generous celebrities in the world! The pop star always find a way to give back to her fans, whether she is sending them personalized Christmas gifts, helping them go viral or donating books, you can always count on Taylor to save the day. Here is a round up of some of Taylor's most generous moments. <br> Photo: Getty Images
After hearing about deadliest shooting in US history that took place in Las Vegas on October 1, Taylor Swift took to Twitter writing, "There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families." And just a day after over 50 people lost their lives and more than 500 suffered injuries, the <i>Look What You Made Me Do</i> singer sent flowers to thank a wounded officer in the attack. Kimberlee Binder, an intel analyst for the LAPD, posted an image of bouquet sent to her Los Angeles precinct on behalf of a coworker who was shot. "Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night,” she wrote. “Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone’s face. Much respect.” Photo: Instagram/@kimberleeb88
Taylor Swift has donated a "generous" sum of money to Mariska Hargitay's Joyful Heart Foundation following her victory in the sexual assault case against radio DJ David Mueller. Maile M. Zambuto, the CEO of the foundation, which aims to prevent child abuse, domestic abuse and sexual assault said: "Taylor is aware of the Joyful Heart Foundation and follows our work. Her team got in touch with me and we talked a lot about her commitment, all along throughout this ordeal, to wanting to be of service to survivors." Although the exact amount of money was kept private, Maile confirmed that it was an "extremely generous financial investment in the movement to end sexual violence." Mariska, who plays Olivia Benson on <i>Law & Order SVU</i>, added: "I hope that Taylor’s very public experience - and her decision to speak out - not only helps empower other victims to speak up and take action, but offers them solidarity. I'm honored by her dedication and commitment to these issues, and I'm deeply grateful for her support of the Joyful Heart Foundation." Photo: Getty Images
Taylor surprised her oldest fan and made it a Christmas to remember! The <i>Blank Space</i> singer surprised WWII veteran Cyrus Porter, 96, at his home in New Madrid, Missouri, with a performance inside of his home for him and his family. Cyrus' grandson Robert shared several photos of Taylor posing for selfies, performing for guests and even getting a tour of Cyrus' memorabilia. Robert shared a collage of photos from his grandpa's big day on Twitter with the sweet caption, “Taking selfies, holding babies, hugging grandpas and leaving lipstick marks. Taylor Swift does it all. Awesome day for my Popo!!” Photo: Twitter/@@bert_frye
The <i>1989</i> singer paid tribute to a late fan by making a sizable donation to cover her funeral costs. Taylor donated $5,000 on a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Katie Beth Carter, who died in an Alabama car crash over the Labor Day weekend. Writing to her deceased fan's sister, the pop star penned, "Kimi, No words could express how sorry I am for your loss. I know that you will keep Katie's memory alive. Please know how much I am thinking of you and saying a prayer for your family. All my love, Taylor." Kimi shared a snapshot of the message and donation on her Instagram page. Attached to the image she wrote, "this...... I cannot believe this at all.....thank you so much, Taylor.... me and my sister are smiling so hard... @taylorswift." Photos: Instagram/@iamkimicarter/Getty Images
The pop star made a generous donation to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on behalf of her godson Leo Thames. Jaime King posted a shot of the letter informing her of the donation in her son's name. "Tribute gifts are essential to patient care programs and services at Cedars-Sinai," the letter stated. "They make the good work of the physicians, surgeons, researchers, and nursing staff possible and we are very grateful to receive them." </br><br> The mom-of-two took to Instagram to thank her best friend and in doing so revealed that her young son was diagnosed with "Transposition of the Great Arteries AKA TGA" at 20-weeks old. <br> "He had a major heart surgery, that was terrifying, and traumatic for us as parents, for our family. Only a few of our best friends knew. I felt that I had to protect him in fear of the unknown, fear he would not make it. We felt isolated & confused. @taylorswift does so many selfless acts that go unnoticed because she does them silently, from such a great place of unconditional giving," Jaime attached to the letter. "As the Godmother of Leo Thames for his birthday she gave an incredible donation to the people that saved his life Dr. Allistar Phillips and his brilliant team. It made us realize that silence cannot connect other parents & people going through these issues. TS knew that by giving back in this way would be the greatest gift one could give to us, to Leo Thames and to all of those with congenital heart issues. She came to the ICU to comfort us, to hold and bond with him with such grace & strength." </br><br> Photos: Instagram/@jaime_king and @taylorswift
Taylor is doing what she can to help the people of Louisiana. The pop star is donating $1 million dollars to the state after rain caused massive flooding leaving 11 dead and destroying 40,00 homes. The pop star released a statement encouraging others to help as well saying, "We began the 1989 World Tour in Louisiana, and the wonderful fans there made us feel completely at home. The fact that so many people in Louisiana have been forced out of their own homes this week is heartbreaking. I encourage those who can to help out and send your love and prayers their way during this devastating time." <br> Photo: Getty Images
While staying Down Under in Australia with her boyfriend <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/tom-hiddleston/"><strong>Tom-Hiddleston</strong></a>, Taylor Swift stepped out for solo trip to Lady Cliento Children's Hospital in South Brisbane. The <i>1989</i> singer surprised her fans, including Sam (pictured above) during the visit, which was orchestrated by Starlight Children's Foundation Australia. The hospital thanked the Grammy winner for visiting on Facebook writing, "Thank you Taylor Swift for dropping by the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital this afternoon to give our patients and families a special surprise they'll never forget." They added, "They'll never 'shake off' the memories you made tonight. To our lucky families who met Taylor, if you have any photos you'd like to share, we'd love to see them, so feel free to post them here." <br> Photo: Children's Health Queensland & Lady Cilento Children's Hospital
Christmas came early for cancer patient Delaney Clements. Taylor Swift paid a visit to her young fan in Colorado, while en route to Tennessee. The 13-year-old said it was the "most amazing miracle" having Taylor enter her room. Recalling the visit, she wrote, "I was just laying down taking a nap in my room when my mom said I had a visitor. And I thought it might just be another person coming to see how I was. Then suddenly the most amazing miracle happens... The Taylor Swift walked into my bedroom and spent the afternoon with me just talking and hanging!!!! I am beyond Blessed for everyone's help and support!!!" <br> Photo: Instagram/@TaylorSwift
Taylor helped make one fan's dream come true of hearing her sing at her Sydney, Australia concert. Jorja Hopes' wish was to hear the "Bad Blood" songstress before she loses her hearing due to an inner-ear condition. Not only did the 12-year-old listen to every song, she got to meet Taylor. Her mom Melissa told Australia's 'Today' show, "It's been a fairytale." <br> Photo: Twitter/@MaitlandMercury
Taylor donated 25,000 books to New York City public schools! Thanks to Taylor and the Scholastic Possible Fund, 1,000 age-appropriate books will be donated to 25 schools in need around New York City. <br> Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift
#ShakeItOffForJalene: Taylor encouraged fans across the world to participate in her and 4-year-old fan Jalene Salinas' online dance party, an act that Jalene can cross off of her bucket list thanks to the pop star. <br> Photo: Facebook/Jalene's Journey
Taylor invited Kasey Andrew to her exclusive '1989' listening party at her New York City apartment. While there, Taylor offered her words of encouragement after the fan reached out and shared her experience about a recent heartbreak. <br> Photo: Instagram/ @kaseyandrew
Taylor pulled her '1989' album from the Apple streaming service after learning that the company would not pay artists during the free three-moth trial. Taylor spoke and Apple listened, agreeing to make sure artists are fully compensated for their music. <br> Photo: Tumblr/Taylor Swift
#Swiftmas: Taylor purchased, wrapped and gifted many fans with personalized Christmas gifts over the holiday, to show her appreciation. <br> Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift
Taylor donated $15,000 to firefighter Aaron Van Riper after learning that he rescued his wife and young son from a nearly fatal car crash. <br> Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift
After learning that she missed the London concert in Hyde Park of the "1989" tour, Taylor gifted fan Stephanie Be with tickets to her show in Dublin. <br> Photo: Twitter/@stephaniebe
Taylor invited new bride and super fan Katy Harris backstage after she tied the knot in the parking lot outside of her "1989" tour stop in Philly. <br> Photo: Instagram/@ktswift1122
Taylor sent a care package to a young fan that included letters, a painting and a check for $1,989 to help her pay her student loans. <br> Photo: Twitter/@noitsbeks
Upon discovering that one of her dancer's nephew was ill, Taylor donated $50,000 to baby Ayden's GoFundMe page to help pay for the 13-month-old's cancer treatment. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved