Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's daughter Penelope's most adorable pics By Tionah Lee

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's baby girl is getting so big. Penelope Disick is celebrating her 3rd birthday today, and we agree with grandma Kris Jenner, who wished her a happy birthday on Instagram, when she says she can not be any cuter.

Kris posted a sweet message to her eldest granddaughter: “Happy 3rd Birthday to my little angel girl Penelope!!!!!! You are my ray of sunshine, who gives the best hugs and the sweetest kisses…I love you so much and thank God he has blessed us with YOU!!!! #loveofmylife #dollbaby #exactlylikeyourmother #couldyougetanycuter.“

Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

The little lady is always spotted on the go: whether it’s with her mother at Disneyland, coming out of ballet class with cousin (and best friend North West) or snuggling close to her family. Her every move can be seen courtesy of her family’s social media accounts especially on aunt Khloe Kardashian's. The family posts candid pics of the little lady dressed up or down and giving her signature pout.

Kourtney spoke to parents.com about her favorite and most important role in life, being a mom. “It’s definitely my favorite role in life,” she said. “It has changed me and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time. Being a mom is what life’s all about.”

Last month, Kourtney shared an adorable snap of her and her daughter at Disneyland celebrating North’s birthday. “12 hours @Disneyland last week wasn’t enough,” Kourtney captioned the photo of her and Penelope riding the Merry-Go-Round.

Although the focus today is on Little P, Kris told Entertainment Tonight that Kourtney is hanging in there post split from Scott. "She's good. Kourtney's good," said Kris. "She's hanging in there."