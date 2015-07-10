Scott Disick posts message to daughter Penelope, misses her 3rd birthday

Scott Disick may have missed his daughter Penelope's third birthday on Wednesday following his split from Kourtney Kardashian, but she was clearly still on his mind. The 32-year-old shared an emotional message to the youngster on social media writing, "1 of the only things I'm proud off about myself. Happybdayp," along with a collage of photos of the 3-year-old.

Scott reportedly decided to stay away from the family home following his public breakup, choosing to stay with friends in Boca Raton, Florida instead.

1 of the only things I'm proud off about myself. Happybdayp



Meanwhile his former partner celebrated their daughter's special day with a trip to Disneyland. Along with Penelope's big brother Mason, 5, the family were also joined by Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian, niece North West and mom Kris Jenner, who were all pictured enjoying the rides together. The birthday girl enjoyed time at the "happiest place on Earth" dressed as Tinker Bell, watching fireworks and eating ice cream. Auntie Kim took to her Instagram to post some adorable snapshots in honor of her niece's special day.

Penelope, right, with her "big cousin" North West Photo: Instagram/@KimKardashian

"Happy Birthday P! I know your bday was yesterday but we were busy celebrating all day. Thanks for being the best big cousin North looks up to! I love you!," she captioned the pic featuring a younger North West and Penelope.

Kourtney also took to her social media account to wish her little lady a happy birthday after the Disneyland celebration. "Happy Birthday to the sweetest little girl in the world," she posted. "Watching your every little move everyday brings me immeasurable happiness. #toomuchfunyesterdaytopost #disneyland"

Happy birthday to the sweetest little girl in the world. Watching your every little move everyday brings me immeasurable happiness. #toomuchfunyesterdaytopost #disneyland

The end of Kourtney and Scott's nine-year relationship became public after the July 4 weekend when pictures emerged of Scott in Monaco looking close with his ex-girlfriend, celebrity stylist Chloe Bartoli. "Kourtney has always taken Scott back and been by his side, but now with three kids it has gotten old," a source told E! News. "Kourtney has to do what's best for the kids."

Kourtney holds birthday girl Penelope Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Following the split, the 36-year-old has turned to her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian for support, with the trio all sharing a series of playful selfies together on Tuesday. "My aces. Can you have two aces?! Well lucky me, I do," Kourtney captioned one photo of herself and her siblings.

The mom-of-three is said to be doing well despite her relationship breakdown, with her mom Kris Jenner confirming that her daughter is "good" to Entertainment Tonight. "She's good. Kourtney's good," said the Kardashian matriarch at the Los Angeles premiere of The Gallows on Tuesday. "[She's] hanging in there."