Josh Hartnett and his pregnant girlfriend meet Prince William and Kate Middleton

Just a few days after announcing their pregnancy news, Hollywood star Josh Hartnett and his long-term girlfriend Tamsin Egerton stepped out to Wimbledon on Wednesday – and had a royal meet-up with fellow audience spectators Prince William and Kate Middleton. The couples were seen shaking hands, and speaking amicably before sitting down to watch the Andy Murray vs. Vasek Pospisil match.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR A GALLERY OF STARS AT WIMBLEDON



Pregnant Tamsin shakes hands with new mom Kate Middleton Photo: Getty Images

Tamsin, 26, looked pretty in a sleeveless summery dress, which she teamed with royal purple heels, showing off the tiniest hint of a baby bump. The model scooped her blonde locks into a high ponytail and accessorised with a simple silver necklace. Josh, 36, was his usual suave self in a navy suit, checked shirt and patterned tie.

Talking about fatherhood? It's William and dad-to-be Josh's turn to chat Photo: Getty Images

There were a host of stars attending the British tennis tournament, including actor Bradley Cooper, who was without girlfriend Irina Shayk as he took his seat alongside Roger Federer's wife Mirka. Also enjoying a day out at the matches was soccer star David Beckham and his son Romeo, who made for the ultimate dapper duo in coordinating outfits.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW FOR MORE STARS AT WIMBLEDON

Keeping a low profile was Bradley Cooper, seated next to Mirka Federer. Photo: Getty Images