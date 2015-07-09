Ariana Grande apologizes for anti-American comment at donut shop

The 22-year-old, who was with her backup dancer Ricky Alvarez, licked a tray of donuts that was sitting out before making her anti-American remark, something Ariana further clarified in her post.

Ariana apologized for her anti-American comments Photo: Getty Images



“I am EXTREMELY proud to be an American and I’ve always made it clear that I love my country. What I said in a private moment with my friend, who was buying the donuts, was taken out of context and I am sorry for not using more discretion with my choice of words,” Ariana said in a statement she posted along with her Twitter message. “As an advocate for healthy eating, food is very important to me and I sometimes get upset by how freely we as Americans eat and consume things without giving any thought to the consequences that it has on our health and society as a whole.”

need to clean up this mouth of mine & set a better example for my babes. i apologize and i love you. always learning. pic.twitter.com/BkJWcLxR5y — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 8, 2015



The "Problem" singer added, “The fact that the United States has one of the highest child obesity rate in the world frustrates me. We need to do more to educate ourselves and our children about the dangers of overeating and the poison that we put into our bodies. We need to demand more from our food industry. However I should have known better in how I expressed myself; and with my new responsibility to others as a public figure I will strive to be better. As for why I cannot be at the MLB show, I have had emergency oral surgery and due to recovery I cannot attend the show. I hope to make it up to all those fans soon. That being said let me once again apologize if I have offended anyone with my poor choice of words.”

Ariana visited the donut shop on July 4 with her backup dancer Photo: TMZ



The Associated Press reports that police and health officials are looking into whether some of the doughnuts were later sold to unsuspecting customers.

Ariana is currently recovering from having her wisdom teeth removed.