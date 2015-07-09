Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher honeymoon with daughter at Yosemite Park

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made their honeymoon a family affair by bringing along daughter Wyatt. Much like their intimate wedding, the newlyweds have chosen to keep their honeymoon low-key with an outdoors getaway to Yosemite National Park in California.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple were spotted checking into the historic Ahwahnee Hotel which sits on a valley floor within Yosemite. The hotel, which dates back to 1927, boasts incredible views of the park's landmarks including Yosemite Falls and Glacier Point.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are on honeymoon at Yosemite Park Photo: Getty Images

After checking into their hotel the former That 70's Show co-stars were seen enjoying lunch with their daughter before heading to a field where they helped the 9-month-old practice walking while holding onto her proud dad's hands.

According to one Twitter user, Mila and Ashton politely declined having their photo taken but did offer a friendly handshake to their fans.

When you eat lunch next to Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis in Yosemite,and he shakes ur hand but doesn't take a pic w/ u pic.twitter.com/z6RLEw93d2 — Ellie Byrd (@_elliebyrdiii_) July 8, 2015



The laidback honeymoon follows the couple's surprise wedding over the Fourth of July weekend. Ashton and Mila gathered their friends and family in a secluded orchard on Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California for their nuptials on Saturday.

People magazine reported that the couple were already legally married and the party, for which guests camped in luxury tents, was just to mark the occasion. Both the Black Swan star and her daughter wore white. Mila was radiant in a strapless tulle dress with crystal beading and a low-cut back, with her hair swept back in a chignon. Meanwhile, Ashton wore a dark tuxedo with a bowtie.

"He was carrying Wyatt around throughout the afternoon," a source told Us Weekly. "He clearly loves her so much and never wanted to put her down."

Mila and Ashton began dating in 2012 after years of friendship. The brunette beauty has always said that their wedding would be a private affair: "My theory on weddings is: Don't invite anyone. Do it privately and secretly," she explained to W magazine. "My parents are ok with that. They're just excited that I said yes."