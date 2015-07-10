'The Gallows' star Cassidy Gifford: Get to know Kathie Lee's daughter By Tionah Lee

Cassidy Gifford is making her big screen debut this weekend in the the summer thriller, The Gallows. The 21-year-old Connecticut native is daughter to Today co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and former NFL player Frank Gifford. Cassidy and her brother Cody Gifford, 25, have always shared the spotlight with their famous parents, but this weekend, it's all eyes on her.

While we have no doubt that this is the first of many roles for the starlet, here are five fun facts about the breakout star:

She's wanted to be a star since she was a little girl

Since she was young, Cassidy has always wanted to be an actress. "When I was little, I really wanted to be a Rugrat," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I didn't understand that you couldn't be an animated character." Her mother Kathie Lee has always supported her daughter's decision, as long as she took it seriously. "I think every child deserves his or her own dream," Kathie Lee told babble.com." She's been studying since she was a young girl at classes and privately. I'm fine with it as long as they treat it as a craft and not a summer lark."

She knows how to keep up with those Kardashians

It's no secret that Kathie Lee and Kris Jennerare best friends. Cassidy's godsisters are Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Earlier this week, Kris and Kylie supported her at the Los Angels premiere of The Gallows, with Kylie posting a sweet message of support for her "God Sissy" on her Instagram. "Yay everyone. Go see my God sisters movie out this Friday #thegallows. If you like scary you'll love this @cassidygiff."

She will leave the 'wining' to her mom

Every day on the fourth hour of NBC's Today, her mom enjoys nothing more than having a glass of wine with her co-host Hoda Kotb,but Cassidy is not a fan. "I do not share the same love of wine," she said recently in an interview. According to Cassidy, in her mom and dad's house, guests are expected to indulge always. She said, "If you come to our home, you're kind of forced to have a glass."

Her big bro Cody also has Hollywood aspirations

Cassidy is the actress, and her 25-year-old brother Cody is the filmmaker, but that does't mean that they will be working together anytime soon. She told Entertainment Weekly that a collaboration between her and Cody would be a dream come true for their mom. She explained: "My mom is always like 'that's perfect, you can just cast your sister,' and it's just like crickets."

This blonde beauty keeps it real

When she isn't on the big screen, Cassidy is studying English at the University of Southern California, posting her adventures on Instagram, enjoying time with friends and spending time with her boyfriend Addison Pierce. Although she is featured on the film's movie poster, The Gallows star admitted it is still taking some getting use to. "I've been seeing it everywhere," she told Entertainment Tonight. "Honestly every time I see it I've been taken aback. I'm just so greatful and excited about it.