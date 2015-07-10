Jennifer Lawrence meets 'crush' Bill Murray, talks Liam's love of reality TV

Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson attended San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday to promote The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2. And as fans lined up and excitedly caught a glimpse of the stars, it was Jennifer Lawrence who may have been the most starstruck.

In a series of interviews at the convention, the 24-year-old franchise's leading lady gushed about meeting comedian Bill Murray for the first time earlier in the day. “I have been like the rest of the world, a huge fan of Bill Murray,” Jennifer told reporters at a press conference for the latest Hunger Games movie. “I kind of spoke to him through Woody Harrelson. I would send emails to Woody, mostly when I was drunk of things I always wanted to say to Bill Murray and so he received them.”

Photo: Getty Images

The Hunger Games beauty is not only a fan of comedy legends, but she also enjoys reality television. It’s no secret that Jennifer loves the Housewives franchise, but during the panel she revealed that she got co-star Liam Hemsworth into a certain Bravo show as well. “We’re just kind of always at Liam’s house in Malibu drinking wine. I got him hooked on reality TV.”

After the statement, the 25-year-old Aussie actor interjected with a quick “No,” before admitting that it is in fact a great show as his co-star blew his cover again. “You love Vanderpump Rules, You do!” she continued. He texted me weeks later and was like ‘Kristen and whoever used to date?”

Although their time filming has come to an end, the trio are still as close as can be. "I don't miss seeing them because we all still hang out," Jennifer said. "I do miss acting with them 'cause [there's this] really horrible thing where we can't make eye contact 'cause we can't without laughing. I don't have that challenge in any other movie with any other actors."

Photo: Getty Images

After the panel, they made a trip to Conan O’Brien’s late night talk show to talk about the final installment of the Hunger Games franchise which comes out in November. During the interview, the stars talked about the possibility of coming back for another film in the franchise and the intensity of the fans during Comic Con and internationally.

“It was the first time where I’ve seen an actual wave of people coming at me,” Liam told the late night host about the premiere in Rome for the second installment of the film. “They were coming over each other, it was scary.”