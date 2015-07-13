Nicky Hilton marries James Rothschild in Valentino at Kensington Palace

Simply stunning! Nicky Hilton married James Rothschild in a bespoke Valentino gown, which she proudly showed off as she left Claridge's hotel. The couple, who got engaged in August 2014, said "I do" in front of their family and friends in a romantic ceremony at The Orangery in Kensington Palace on Friday.

"Ever since I was a little girl I wanted Valentino to design my wedding dress. Valentino is the definition of timeless elegance, I don't think there's another couture house like it," the 31-year-old bride exclusively told Harper's Bazaar ahead of her big day.

Nicky was closely followed by her older sister Paris Hilton, who wore a long light blue gown. Meanwhile her flower girls looked pretty in dresses from luxury children's wear designer Marie Chantal.

Guests at the couple's nuptials included Paris' boyfriend Thomas Gross, Chelsea Clinton and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, and Florence Brudenell-Bruce with husband Henry St George.

Close friend Petra Stunt was also among the guests. The couple famously met at Petra's wedding to James Stunt back in 2011, with Nicky later saying it was love at first sight. James popped the question during a romantic holiday in Lake Como in August, presenting his wife-to-be with an incredible five-carat Asscher cut diamond ring.

The couple's choice of wedding location couldn't have been more fitting for their fairy-tale day. Located within Kensington Gardens, The Orangery is licensed for civil weddings and allows for receptions on its terrace. It is also located next door to Prince William and Kate Middleton's apartment

The new Mr. and Mrs. Rothschild are expected to keep the party going late into the night with a rumored performance from Lionel Richie before Paris takes over the decks with a DJ set at the end of the night.