Celebrity week in photos: Comic-Con to Paris Haute Couture week By Tionah Lee

Paris was swarming with famous faces this week as the likes of Amber Heard, Naomi Watts and Chrissy Teigenheaded to the French capital for the Haute Couture shows. Gwyneth Paltrow made her way to Rome for Valentino's show outside in Piazza Mignanelli.

In the states, San Diego has been invaded by fans of hits like Star Wars, Hunger Games and Batman or Superman so they can get a glimpse of their biggest comic idols at Comic-Con.Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson appeared on a panel on Thursday when the Mockingjay Part 2 leading lady confessed one of Liam's secrets — his love for reality TV.

Taylor Swift has been surprising concertgoers with special guests throughout her "1989" tour. Friday night in East Rutherford, it was no different. As she was performing "Style," Heidi Klum walked the runway, and then the crowd erupted when the U.S. Women's soccer team came out fresh off their World Cup win and parade in NYC. She also recreated "Bad Blood" live as Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge and Lena Dunham came out in costume.

Meanwhile, Jessica Szohr and Bella Thorne enjoyed some downtime in Malibu with friends.

Photo: Getty Images