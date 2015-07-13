Jessica Simpson and Sofia Vergara celebrate their birthdays in style

Jessica Simpson and Sofia Vergara both love their high heels, have very successful fashion companies and are not afraid to show off their assets. They also both celebrate their birthday on July 10. To ring in their big days, Sofia, who turned 43, was joined by friends, family and her hunky fiancé Joe Manganiello at home in Los Angeles while Jessica rang in her 35 th in St. Barts.

Each lady took to social media to showcase their special days. The Hot Pursuit actress’ family really knows how to treat their queen. Sofia posted a photo posing with several cakes including one from Sweet Lady Jane and SusieCakes. She wrote, “When your family knows what to get u for ur bday!!!”

Her son Manolo gifted his mother with the cup of all cups – a bedazzled super-sized wine glass that she sipped from throughout the night. She also received a t-shirt with a shirtless Joe as a centaur. To culminate the night, her party guests were serenaded by a mariachi band as they watched from the dining room.

Jessica Simpson also heated things up in the Caribbean for her big day. The mother of two whisked friends and family including husband Eric Johnson to St. Barts. In one snap with two girlfriends, she showed off her toned legs in a black bathing suit and cover up. She captioned the fun photo: “I love these vacation babes @laurenz422 @stephaniepearson.”

On Saturday night, the fashion mogul let her hair down and the party continued. “My colorful spiritual guide @nicolechavezstyle #beautifulmoment,” she shared to her 1.7 million Instagram followers. Earlier in the week, she was the hostess with the mostess in a headpiece and black dress.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross were unable to attend as they are set to welcome their first child together any moment. Jessica’s BFF Cacee Cobb also didn’t make the trip since she has a newborn at home, her second child with Donald Faison. That didn’t stop her from wishing Jessica the happiest of birthdays. She posted on Instagram, “Happy birthday to my other life partner @jessicasimpson! I love you with all of my heart and then some!!”