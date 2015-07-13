Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic celebrate Wimbledon wins in style

Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic had a very good reason to celebrate on Sunday night— they both are the Wimbledon 2015 champions. Serena smiled proudly as she arrived to the Champions' dinner in a floor-length peach dress that showed off her figure, her long hair worn straight and loose.



The 33-year-old's glamorous transformation came just 24 hours after she beat Garbine Muguruza in straight sets to take the title. The six-time champion was flooded with congratulatory messages following her on-court win, led by her big sister Venus Williams. "Another day, another #Wimbledon title. Congrats @serenawilliams," she wrote.

Serena Williams arrives for the 2015 Wimbledon Champions' Dinner Photo: Getty Images



Kris Jenner and JK Rowling also showed their support, with the Harry Potter author writing: "#SerenaSlam! I love her. What an athlete, what a role model, what a woman!"



Celebrating alongside Serena at Sunday's event was Novak Djokovic. The newly-crowned 2015 men's champion arrived at London's Guildhall with his wife Jelena, who looked stunning in a strapless floral dress by Alexander McQueen. The couple beamed as they arrived for the dinner – which happened to fall on their first wedding anniversary.



Speaking shortly after his thrilling four-set victory over Roger Federer, Novak, 28, credited his wife and their 9-month-old son Stefan for his success on the court.





Novak Djokovic and his beautiful wife Jelena Photo: Getty Images



"Ever since I got married and became a father, I haven't lost any matches and have won many tournaments," he said. "I suggest to every player, get married and have kids and enjoy this. Whether I'm winning or losing, the family's always there. When I go back home, I'm not a tennis player anymore; I'm a father to Stefan and a husband to Jelena. That's a balance that allows me to play this well."

Hey @serenawilliams Novak just asked me for a permission to ask you for a champions dance tonight. Get ready!  — Jelena Djokovic (@JelenaRisticNDF) July 12, 2015





As the party got underway at the Champions' Dinner, Novak whisked another lovely lady up on stage for a special winners' dance - all with his wife's blessing. "Hey @serenawilliams Novak just asked me for permission to ask you for a champions dance tonight," Jelena tweeted shortly before the party got underway. "Get ready!"