Pippa Middleton stuns at Wimbledon, opens up about marathon experience

Pippa Middleton served fashion aces at Wimbledon throughout the week. Kate Middleton's little sister has been back in London after running her first full marathon in Africa to watch some of the most exciting tennis match ups of the season all while remaining dressed to impress during the three days of matches she attended.

Upon her return, the 31-year-old proved that she is not only an avid sports spectator, but an athlete as well. Prince George and Princess Charlotte's aunt exclusively wrote about her time in Kenya for HELLO! magazine and explained why the Tusk Trust's Safaricom Marathon was so grueling.

Pippa finished her first marathon in under four hours Photo: HELLO!

"I decided that a marathon was a 'life box' that needed ticking, and this year was my time," she wrote. "Despite it being one of the toughest in the world, with temperatures rising to more than 30°C, at an altitude of 5,550 feet and with the possibility of bumping into lions and rhinos."

Even though she was overcome with exhaustion at the halfway point of the marathon, Pippa knew that thinking about the children she was helping was the only way she could complete the race. "I was exhausted. My eyes welled up with tears," she continued. "Could I really manage this? I turned right and thought of the schoolchildren, the rhinos, elephants and lions, the incredible Tusk projects – the reason I was doing this. It was tough – tougher than anything I’d been faced with before and required every inch of my energy, stamina and stubbornness."

She eventually finished the race in three hours, 56 minutes – placing her 30th overall out of the 200 competitors. She was the first white female to complete the full marathon and finished seventh female overall.

Back in London, she got out of her running gear and into some top fashion for the matches. For the men's finale on Sunday, Pippa kept her look playful as she watched Novak Djokovic defeat Roger Federer in a cream colored Tory Burch dress with a seahorse print and aviator sunglasses.

CLICK IMAGE FOR PIPPA'S WIMBLEDON LOOKS

Pippa wore Tory Burch to the final day of Wimbledon Photo: Getty Images

During Thursday's match, Pippa wowed alongside her brother James Middleton (who kept it classic with a grey suit) in a black and white Caroline Herrera peplum top with matching pants. She gave the relaxed look her own style with a cream clutch and black wedges.

As for her first day at Wimbledon, the royal aunt arrived in a floral Suzannah Crabbe frock, fringe purse and espadrilles just one day after matching her big sis in her Sunday's best for Princess Charlotte's christening.

Read the full story in this week's HELLO! magazine, available via digital download or on Friday at all Barnes & Noble stores and selected newsstands.