Gigi Hadid's Manhattan apartment is on the market for $2.45 million

Want to live like a supermodel? Gigi Hadid’s New York City pad is on the market. The 935-square-foot Soho home is listed for $2.45 million, according to real estate site Zillow. That’s $530,000 more than the selling price last year when it was purchased by a trust in the name of her mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster, according to the New York Daily News.

Gigi with her new beau Joe Jonas in New York City Photo: Getty Images

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is chock full of little luxuries, from the rooftop garden to the deep spa bath. Located in an area that is always hopping, the space also has wide plank white oak floors, Carrera marble kitchen counters and top of the line kitchen appliances, a spacious walk-in closet in the master bedroom, and imported Italian white matte lacquer doors with polished chrome level handles.

Gigi's living room where she has hung out with pals like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner Photo: Douglas Elliman

The apartment has had some pretty high profile visitors thanks to Gigi’s A-list pals. In December, she posted a video of her hanging Christmas lights on the windows with singer Taylor Swift and model Kendall Jenner. “First day of snow that sticks means TIME TO PUT UP LIGHTS @emmasittig !!!! Big hugs and candy-cane cookies to our helper-elves @kendalljenner & @taylorswift,” she wrote in the caption.

Gigi, who just turned 20 this past April, frequently posts shots of her equally high-profile group of friends on Instagram. Over the weekend, she appeared on stage at Taylor’s performance in New Jersey. She’s also recently started dating singer and actor Joe Jonas, with the two posting pics of each other over the July 4 th weekend. The new relationship comes after she recently split with her boyfriend of two years, musician Cody Simpson.

“I love my ex-girlfriend, I always will. It was an amicable, mutual decision, and we still talk every now and then, but the highly publicized thing made me uncomfortable,” Cody recently told DuJour magazine. “Going out to dinner and there being all this paparazzi and stuff…. as soon as we split I had the realization that I was straying away from who I was as a whole person. I want to keep it low key, and focus on my music.”