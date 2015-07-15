Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation gives $15 million to help save environment

He's one of Hollywood's leading actors and film producers, and even played the self-indulgent Wolf of Wall Street. But Leonardo DiCaprio is also a dedicated environmentalist who this week donated an impressive $15 million to charity on behalf of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

The funds have been given to various environmental projects around the globe, including World Wildlife Fund, Oceans 5, Save the Elephants and National Geographic: Pristine Seas.

The 40-year-old explained he wanted to lend a hand to conservationists who are saving our planet. "The destruction of our planet continues at a pace we can no longer afford to ignore," said the star in a statement. "I am proud to support these organisations who are working to solve humankind's greatest challenge."

Leonardo, who established his foundation in 2008, also shared an Instagram photo of himself looking out onto "our beautiful planet."

"We have been able to support organizations that are working to solve some of today's most pressing environmental issues," he wrote. "Throughout today, I'll post about a few of them and share the incredible work they do. Want to put a spotlight on our beautiful planet and the things that you do to make a difference? Use #LDFoundation and I'll share a few of my favorites."

Leonardo then posted a couple of snaps from some of the projects he has supported, including one from the Virunga National Park of a silverback gorilla. Only seven gorillas remain in the Mount Tshiaberimu region, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and are protected by courageous rangers.

A portion of the actor's whopping donation was also given to winners of the Goldman Environmental Prize, the world's largest prize for grassroots environmental activists to help advance their campaigns.

Since its inception, Leonardo's foundation has awarded more than $30 million in grants and supported more than 70 projects in more than 40 countries across the globe.

This is not the first time that the Hollywood-born star has showed his charitable side. While filming Blood Diamond, Leonardo worked with 24 orphaned children from the SOS Children's Village in Maputo, Mozambique and openly said how moved he was by the experience.

To give back to his own community in 1998, Leonardo and his mother also donated millions to help build a "Leonardo DiCaprio Computer Center" in the Los Angeles Public Library, the site of his childhood home.