Lena Dunham credits Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop as inspiration for 'Lenny'

Lena Dunham has never been afraid to speak her mind. Now, the 29-year-old will be reaching an unlimited amount of followers with a newsletter. The Girls creator announced via Instagram that she and production partner Jenni Konner will launch “Lenny,” the feminist driven lifestyle newsletter available in September.

Photo: Getty Images

“We are so pleased to announce Lenny, the new email newsletter from @jennikonner & me. Feminism, style, health, politics; we will strive to bring it all to your inbox and to highlight unique voices. We sure hope yours is one of them. So get in bed with us at lennyletter.com (link also in bio.) LYLAS @lennyletter,” she captioned the pic of her and co creator Jenni Konner lounging and gazing into the camera.



In an interview with Buzfeed, Taylor Swift’s BFF spoke about the newsletter, which will feature her writing and how it isn’t just for feminists, but it's also for people who love and support the movement or just need fashion advice. “We want people who have totally diverse interest,” the Girls star said. “People who want to talk about radical politics but also want to talk about fashion and also want to talk about Rihanna, and also understand that all of those things can be happening at the same time.”

Lena is joining the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Blake Lively in producing a lifestyle site from their point of view. Lena mentioned finding inspiration in Gwyneth’s site Goop. “Jenni and I have always been obsessed with Goop. We feel strongly that if even some of it is aspirational, it’s aspirations like ‘I want to know how to take care of my body and soufflé’ something.’”

Photo: Getty Images

Body issues will be one of the topics the newsletter covers. On Monday, during a Film Society Lincoln Center panel in New York City with Girls writer Judd Apatow, Lena confessed that walking alongside some of the industry's top models at Taylor's "1989" show in East Rutherford, New Jersey didn't exactly make her feel stellar.

“I’ve been feeling pretty tall, feeling pretty sturdy, and it was amazing to me like, ‘Oh, I’m not that tall, I’m chubby,” she said on gracing the stage with Taylor, Lily Aldridge, Gigi Hadid and Hailee Steinfeld. “On most days, I feel great and fine about my body, but I don’t think standing next to, like three supermodels or so is anything even the most confident woman needs to do.”

More like this once Lenny launches!