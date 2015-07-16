Joan Collins' adorable throwback photo with goddaughter Cara Delevingne

Two generations of stars lit up social media on Thursday in a photo posted by screen legend Joan Collins. The 82-year-old former Dynasty star posted a pic of herself with model turned actress Cara Delevingne, who just happens to be her goddaughter. “#ThrowbackThursday guess who that little girl on my lap is? Sending masses of love @caradelevingne,” Joan captioned the picture.

#ThrowbackThursday guess who that little girl on my lap is? Sending masses of love @caradelevingne A photo posted by Joan Collins (@joancollinsdbe) on Jul 16, 2015 at 2:32am PDT



Cara, who grew up in London, hails from a British aristocratic family and started modeling from a young age, with sister Poppyalso making a name for herself in the industry. Cara has more recently become a household name on the other side of the Atlantic, where she regularly hangs out with a glam squad, including Taylor Swift, model Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

She’s also becoming a more familiar face in Hollywood and has several movies coming out in course of the next year, including Paper Towns, scheduled for release next month, and the much awaited next Batman film, Suicide Squad. In total, over the next two years Cara will appear in at least seven films.

To top off her incredibly busy year, Cara appeared as Vogue’s July cover girl, telling the magazine that acting is her real love. “The thrill of acting is making a character real,” she said. “Modeling is the opposite of real. It’s being fake in front of the camera.”

Joan speaks highly of her goddaughter, saying that she's natural and down-to-earth Photo: Getty Images

Cara, who recently left her modeling agency, according to Harper's, has made no secret of her acting ambition. “People can put you in whatever box: model, whatever,” she told the New York Times. “But if I just keep going and actually do it well, which I hope I can, then I hope people will give me more movies — and I’ll win an Oscar!”

Joan, a fellow Brit who was made a dame this past spring, is one of Cara's biggest supporters. “I saw Cara last night and she doesn’t need any advice,” Joan told the Express in 2013. ““She is the most natural and down-to-earth girl you could ever meet. You would never believe she is a top model. I am very proud, and I think it is wonderful what she has done.”