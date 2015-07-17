New mom Blake Lively shares breastfeeding photo on Instagram

Blake Lively shared an intimate moment between her and 6-month-old daughter James via Instagram. The 27-year-old new mommy shared a photo early Thursday morning of her nursing her and husband Ryan Reynolds' baby girl.

“The PERKS of breast feeding. #YesThatsRiceInMyHair #BlondevsBronde #BrondeJamesBronde,” the Age of Adaline star captioned the picture of her in a purple bikini top, standing in front of a beautiful pond, looking toward her feeding baby, who is not featured in the shot.

Photo: Instagram/blakelively

In January the #bronde beauty spoke to People magazine about what becoming a mom means to her. “I don’t feel like it’s a massive change, I’ve always felt like a mama,” she said. “This is the happiest time of my life, and I could say that everyday. I often feel like ‘I can’t believe I’m experiencing this.’”

The Gossip Girl star, who has been filming her new movie All I See is You in Thailand, joins the ranks of other celebrity moms like Kourtney Kardashian, Kristen Bell, Jaime King , and Gisele Bundchen, who have taken to their social media accounts to crush the stigma that comes with breastfeeding children in public.

Although Blake and 38-year-old Ryan have not debuted their daughter's face, little James has made plenty of appearances on her parents social media accounts. One of the most notable was the Father’s Day post on her page, that showed her Deadpool husband holding her in a baby carrier. The image happened to generate backlash from fans who felt the new dad was carrying James incorrectly.

“The baby’s not properly secured in the vessel I’m wearing there,” Ryan told NBC's Today. “I’m a first time dad, and that is not the first mistake I’ve made. I can guarantee you it won’t be the last.”

Happy Fathers Day!!! ... @vancityreynolds Since the day our baby was born, I've felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father. #ILoveYouSoMuchItsSilly A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 21, 2015 at 7:29am PDT

Ryan also couldn't help but gush over his ladies, who he left in Thailand, when he appeared on Live! With Kelly and Michael for his film Self/less. "She's great, man. She's great," he told Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan of their daughter. "They [Blake and James] are in Bangkok right now. I just got back. That is the worst jetlag on Earth because it's the exact opposite."