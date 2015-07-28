Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart ask to join Taylor Swift’s 'squad'

Two of Britain’s most famous thespians, Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart, have widened their circle of friends to include pop star Taylor Swift. The actors gave a dramatic turn to the singer's top hits, reciting the lyrics to several of her songs in interviews on NPR this week.

Sir Patrick even contacted the star via Twitter later, asking if they could now join her renowned group of famous friends, called the "squad".

“So @IanMcKellen recited Bad Blood and I did Blank Space on @NPRAskMeAnother. May we join the squad, @taylorswift13?”

Taylor said having Sir Ian and Sir Patrick join her group of pals would be an "ultimate squad goal" Photo: Getty Images

Sounding like a poet at an intimate reading, Ian performed Taylor’s hit Bad Blood: “Cause, baby, now we got bad blood. You know it used to be mad love. So take a look what you've done. 'Cause, baby, now we got bad blood.” He went on to recite the lyrics of Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk, with both songs set to lulling background music.

Not to be outdone by his close friend, Sir Patrick got in on the action the next day. Sounding more like an actor on the stage in London’s West End than an American pop star, he recited the lyrics to Blank Space on NPR’s Ask Me Another, scheduled to air in August.

Time will tell if fans will see the two actors mingling with the "squad", which includes models Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner Photo: Getty Images

“Screaming, crying, perfect storms, I can make all the tables turn. Rose garden filled with thorns, keep you second guessing like "Oh my God, who is she?" I get drunk on jealousy.”

Though the two renditions are seemingly unrecognizable from Taylor’s versions, it’s no exaggeration to say that the influential pop star loved their efforts.

“Thanks for reciting my lyrics, @IanMcKellen and @SirPatStew! You've made my day. You two are ULTIMATE Squad Goals,” she tweeted, posting two photo collages of the British knights.

Though Ian and Patrick may be a bit older than Swift’s regular crowd, Ian proved at this year’s Pride parade that he can party with the best of them. As the grand marshal, he waved the rainbow flag and danced to the music as the parade proceeded along the streets of New York.

Watch the video of Sir Ian's performance below: