Calvin Harris about girlfriend Taylor Swift: 'It's going absolutely fantastic'

Calvin Harris isn't keeping his joy about his relationship with Taylor Swift a secret. The 31-year-old DJ opened up about feeling "insanely happy" with the 25-year-old popstar during an interview with KISS FM UK.

"It's going absolutely fantastic," the Scottish DJ gushed during the interview with the radio station. "It's interesting because obviously there's a different thing written about it every day, and even if we don't do anything publicly for a while someone will make something up. But for me, it could be a lot worse, and I'd still be like insanely happy with her, so I'm good with it."

Photo: Instagram/@calvinharris

He also commended the "Bad Blood" singer on her wide range of talents, from cooking to just being a great human. "It's boxes I didn't even know existed she ticks," he said. "It's really ridiculous, she's generally an incredible cook and human being."

Calvin also addressed some of the rumors surrounding their romance – including recent reports that they are moving in together and getting married. "It does get more and more ridiculous, from me apparently being allergic to cats, or Taylor and I moving in together, or we're getting married next week," he added with a laugh. "It's a lo,t but you've got to take it how it is, which is that it's a news story that people read but it's just not real life."

Just because some of those things aren't happening, it doesn't mean the pair isn't enjoying their romance. "Then, on the other hand, real life is happening," he continued. "There's a whole bunch of times where we've been hanging out and nobody's clocked it. It's not like every single time we go out we get a photograph taken of us."

Photo: Instagram/@taylorswift

Taylor and Calvin went public with their romance when they were photographed hugging and kissing at the Billboard Music Awards in May. They rarely discuss their relationship, although recently they have started to share sweet photos of each other on their social media accounts.

Although Taylor has been traveling across the globe for her "1989" tour, Calvin said that they still find ample amount of time to spend together. "The luxury is that we can both travel very easily. I think that's the reason it works so well...it's really not hard to see each other on a regular basis."

Despite their short romance, the couple are already flying high. They were recently declared the highest-earning duo in the world by Forbes with combined earnings of $146 million over the last year – dethroning last year's best paid couple Beyoncé and Jay Z.