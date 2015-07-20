Celebrity Week in Photos: Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas to Amy Schumer

It was all about the fashion this week. In New York City, the men were the center of attention during the inaugural Men's Fashion Week. Joe Jonas, Darren Criss and Colton Haynes put their best outfits forward for the Richard Chai celebration. While Gabrielle Union and Gigi Hadid represented for the ladies, sitting front row at some of the week's top shows with their men Dwyane Wade and Joe. Gigi and Joe couldn't keep their hands off each other as they ate and danced at the Wine 'n Dine party.

Comedians Bill Hader and Amy Schumer were dressed to impress at the premiere for their new romantic comedy Trainwreck while celebrities like Nikki Reed, Chrissy Teigen and Julianne Hough had a blast showcasing their best sun-kissed summer looks. Here is what some of your favorite celebrities were up to this week.

Photo: Getty Images