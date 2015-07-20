Demi Moore calls pool accident "unthinkable tragedy"

Demi Moore has released a statement following the news that a 21-year-old man accidentally drowned in her swimming pool while both she and her daughters were away. “I am in absolute shock," the actress said. "I was out of the country traveling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration when I got the devastating news.”

The mom of three went on to share her heartfelt condolences for the family of the man who was not relate to the Moore family. “The loss of a child is an unthinkable tragedy and my heart goes out to this young man’s family and friends," she continued. "I ask that you please respect the privacy of all concerned during this sensitive time.”



A man tragically drowned in Demi's pool on July 19. "My heart goes out to his family and friends," she said Photo: Getty Images

The young man was discovered in the backyard pool of a Los Angeles home owned by the actress at 5:30am on July 19. Five people were at the home at the time of the drowning, including Demi's assistant who was in charge of the gathering, Sergeant A. Bone of the West Los Angeles station told NBC Southern California. The preliminary investigation indicates this was "just a tragic accident," according to police.

Demi and her daughters (Tallulah, 21, and Scout, 23, are seen with their mom above) were not home at the time of the tragedy Photo: Instagram/@buuski

In recent weeks, Demi's daughter Tallulah, 21, has shared photos on her Instagram of late-night pool parties, and the actress herself has also appeared in a pool shot alongside Tallulah and daughter Scout, 23, in a picture posted on Instagram.