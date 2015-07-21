Justin Timberlake shows off his basketball skills, does the 'Carlton'

Justin Timberlake enjoyed a weekend full of sports and dancing. During the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament, the “Suit and Tie” singer, athletes Jerry Rice and Aaron Rodgers, and Dancing With the Stars champion Alfonso Ribeiro participated in the three-day tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

This was the first year that the singer participated in the tournament, where he flexed his golf skills while sipping on drinks provided by his brand Sauza 901 tequila, which was one of the event's sponsors.

In a video posted Monday, Justin took a break from swinging his golf clubs and nailed what would be the equivalent of a half-court shot at the last hole. “SLAM. Thank you and good night. #ACCChampionship #ACCGolf15,” he captioned the video of him being passed the ball and shooting it in a hoop in the direction of a screaming crowd before walking away with his caddie.

Photo: Jeff Bayer

The new dad to son Silas represented for his hometown and the Memphis Grizzlies, the basketball team he part owns, in a baseball cap with the team’s logo. In an interview with Rick Fox during the tournament, Justin was at the top of the leaderboard, but didn’t think his footwear out properly. “Three more days, my feet are killing me,” he told the sports correspondent. “I should have thought this out.”

SLAM. Thank you and good night. #ACChampionship #ACCGolf15 A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jul 20, 2015 at 2:42pm PDT



Justin didn’t let a little sore feet ruin his day. In a video posted Saturday by fellow competitor Alfonso Ribeiro, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star had help from the former 'Nsyncer breaking out the “Carlton” dance. In a clip posted by NBC, Ribeiro, 43, managed to hit a not-so-great-shot. In the spirit of good sportsmanship, JT cheered his pal on, before doing the dance with him.

“Great day in Tahoe Edgewood with @justintimberlake and Johnathan Thomas of American Century,” tweeted the Dancing With the Stars champion next to a photo of him and Justin.

Despite finishing 34th, it looks like Justin's had a wonderful weekend of basketball, dancing and golf.