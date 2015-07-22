Gisele Bündchen's adventurous family getaway: see the Instagram pics

Not only does Gisele Bündchen have an incredible figure, amazing career and adorable family, but her stunning Instagram posts make us jealous as well. While the chilled-out beaches of Costa Rica are usually her vacation destination of choice, the supermodel has been sharing some snaps showing off a more adventurous getaway with her husband, Tom Brady, and children.

Though the 35-year-old hasn't revealed location details of her travels, several pics show a mountainscape going along with their theme of nature-inspired holidays. And while enjoying down time and relaxing is certainly on the itinerary, so too are some athletic activites. "My kind of fun," Gisele captioned a photo of her climbing a wall strapped in by a harness.

The former Victoria's Secret model followed up her rock wall climbing with a little zip line action with her 5-year-old son Benjamin. "Flying with my little Benny," she wrote alongside a pic of the mother-son-duo zipping through the air.

Next up for the family was a walk through the woods and it appeared that Gisele's stepson John, Tom's son with ex Bridget Moynahan, tagged along for the trip. "#Happiness #gratitude #family #love #nature," she captioned the pic showing the two boys leading the way while daughter Vivian caught a shoulder ride from her mom.

The recent trips makes sense for the mother-of-two, who is the face of Under Armour athletic gear and is known for being healthy and fit, posting inspirational workout pictures of herself on Instagram.