Penelope Cruz visits Lenny Kravitz backstage at his Madrid concert

Now that's a celebrity fan! Penelope Cruz came out to support rockstar pal Lenny Kravitz at his concert in her hometown of Madrid, Spain – and looked über-cool while doing it.

Lenny posted a sweet snap to his 816,000 Instagram followers of him backstage cozying up to the Spanish actress. "#PenelopeCruz showing me how to work a fan properly backstage in Madrid last night." The Oscar winner, who is always flawless on the red carpet, looked just as effortlessly stunning as she held a black fan and wore an off-the-shoulder black top and jeans.

#PenelopeCruz showing me how to work a fan properly backstage in Madrid last night. A photo posted by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz) on Jul 21, 2015 at 3:00pm PDT



Not only did the 41-year-old catch up with Lenny backstage, but like every other concert-goer, she stood in the crowd with friends taking in the show. A fan posted a picture of Penelope, who is married to fellow Oscar winner Javier Bardem, that showed her holding a red cup with a smile on her face as others clapped and yelled around her. By her side was her longtime friend Goya Toledo, who she met while studying acting, and who is married to Lenny's guitarist Craig Ross.

Concierto @lennykravitz  #penelopecruz #lennykravitz #concierto #instagram A photo posted by Penelope Cruz (@penelopecruzofficial_) on Jul 21, 2015 at 10:21pm PDT





The lighthearted night comes after Penelope coped with the devastating death of her 62-year-old father, Eduardo Cruz, of a heart attack on June 18. Weeks later the seasoned actress return to work in Rome for her role in the comedy Zoolander 2. She returned to the public eye on July 7 at Lancôme's 80th birthday party in Paris along with Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Lupita Nyong'o and Lily Collins.



