Katie Holmes talks braces on 'Ray Donovan' and 'Dawson's Creek'

Brace yourself! Katie Holmes has a new role in Showtime’s hit series Ray Donovan alongside Liev Schreiber. The 36-year-old plays Paige, a sports agent with a dark side. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Katie talked about her newest role.

“I’ve been a fan of the show, and I met with the wonderful creators for this season. They told me about this character, and I thought it was interesting for where the show was and Liev’s character,” she told Robin Roberts. “It was a chance to play someone I’ve never played, then they told me about the braces for the character and I was like ‘I’m in.'”

Photo: Getty Images

Katie revealed that the character has braces because she suffers from serious headaches. She also insisted that the minor flaw brings more to the character than what meets the eye. “Well I think it’s definitely to show that Paige while she does look like she has everything in order she still is flawed," she continued. "But we wanted to impart that she’s a complicated character and not exactly what you see.”

This fall, the former Dawson’s Creek star will reprise her role as first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the TV mini series about the later years of President John F. Kennedy’s wife. After gaining rave reviews for her first performance, Katie explained how important it is for her to make that character her own. She said: “So many people have a connection to the icon, so you just have to honor the interpretation and make it yours.”

As for a Dawson’s Creek reunion, the actress formally known as Joey Potter, would love to do one with her cast but has no plans for it in the near future. “I think we’d all have a really great time doing it,” she shared. “Our finale took place five years after. It’s a wonderful question to be asked, and we had a wonderful time making it so we’ll see.”

For now Katie can be seen every Sunday on the third season of Showtime's Ray Donovan.

WATCH KATIE'S INTERVIEW ON GMA BELOW:



