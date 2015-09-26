Priyanka Chopra: Get to know the star of 'Quantico'

Priyanka Chopra is about to make her mark in Hollywood when the Bollywood star – she's one of the genre's highest-paid actresses – debuts in her breakthrough American TV role in fall's highly-anticipated thriller series Quantico.

The show's newly-released poster, featuring the Indian star wearing handcuffs and looking over her shoulder in a defiant stance, will no doubt pique your interest. And as the 33-year-old gets set for her ABC debut, here's everything you need to know about the brunette beauty.



1. She's one of India's richest celebrities

Priyanka is one of Bollywood's highest paid actresses alongside which she also balances a thriving singing career. She is #9 on The Times of India's top 10 richest Bollywood celebs list and was #12 on Forbes' Indian Celebrities Rich list 2014.

2. She's a former Miss World

The Indian beauty won the Miss World Pageant in 2000, which generated offers from the film industry. Her first Bollywood debut was in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy at the age of 21. Priyanka has been on the big screen ever since, growing a thicker skin as her name imploded in the press. When speaking to HELLO! Pakistan about the setbacks in her career she had this to say: “Anybody who's somebody in history has had to face resistance whenever they tried to do things differently. I´d rather focus on the support, which is the wind beneath my wings.”

3. Her modeling career includes a stint as the face of GUESS

The Jamshedpur- born "it" girl was the first Indian woman to be named a Global Brand Ambassador for the American fashion giant GUESS. She was featured in their 2013 holiday campaign. Creative director Paul Marciano had nothing but words of praise for the gorgeous brunette: “Priyanka reminds me of the young Sophia Loren. We could not have found a better Brand Ambassador.”



4. She's a cover star

Thanks to her flawless exotic genes, the 5.5 feet tall actress was on the inaugural cover of Maxim India in 2011, reaching the top of the magazine´s HOT 100 List. She often graces the covers of India´s versions of the most illustrious magazines such as Vogue, GQ and Cosmopolitan.

5. She's a favorite international HELLO! cover girl, too

With a loyal fan-base across both India and Pakistan, Priyanka starred on the seventh anniversary cover of HELLO! Pakistan as well as being featured regularly in HELLO! India.

6. Just call her the Queen P of social media

Priyanka's Twitter account prides itself with a following of 10.4 million and counting. Her Instagram fan base has sky rocketed to 2.5 million, so it is no surprise that in 2012 she was named “Most Influential Indian in the Social Media Circuit ” by Pinstorm, a digital advertising firm.

7. She has a heart of gold

UNICEF named her their goodwill ambassador in 2010, through which Priyanka uses her notoriety to draw attention to important issues, in particular adolescent nutrition. Since partnering with the organization, she has recorded a series of public service announcements in favor championing girls educationand participated in a media panel discussion on child rights.

8. She has collaborated with Hollywood stars

In 2013, Priyanka was featured in the touching documentary Girl Rising, narrating opposite Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Selena Gomez and Freida Pinto. The documentary interweaves courageous stories of how girls in different parts of the world struggle to fight for their rights, bringing to light gender inequality and injustices of the third world.

WATCH THE TRAILER TO GIRL RISING BELOW

And what's next for gorgeous Priyanka? Tune in to Quantico airing on ABC this fall to find out.