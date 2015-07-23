David Beckham celebrates major life milestones with 99 tattoo

David Beckhamcelebrated one of the best years of his life with new ink. The retired soccer star revealed his new pinky-finger '99' tattoo, which commemorates three life changing events. "99 was a good year for me…" David captioned a black and white photo showing off his new body art on his Instagram.

99 was a good year for me ... A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 22, 2015 at 8:09pm PDT

Indeed, 1999 was an incredible year for the 40-year-old soccer star. Not only did he marry former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, 41, after a two-year relationship, it was also the year they welcomed their first child together, son Brooklyn, now 16.

That year, David saw success in his soccer career with Manchester United, leading them to win three major trophies: the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

It has now been 16 years since David and Victoria tied the knot, and the couple marked their wedding anniversary on July 4th by exchanging sweet messages on social media, with David posting a throwback photo of himself and Victoria together on Instagram.

Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham

"16 years ago today was our special day," he captioned the adorable image. "16 years on we have our beautiful children. Thank you for giving me our amazing little ones. Happy anniversary."

David and Victoria are currently in Los Angeles with their children Brooklyn, 16, Romeo, 12, Cruz, 10, and Harper, 4. The retired soccer player helped make one of the dreams of fan Andy Moss come true this week after Andy, who has stage 4 cancer, made a video telling David that his bucket list wish was to meet him.

The 40-year-old went along to meet Andy, his wife Leyla and their two children David and Mia while in the US – bringing along Victoria and Brooklyn, who shared a photo of their get-together on Instagram.

A day later David wrote about their visit on Instagram, telling his fans: "Yesterday I met this amazing family Leyla, Mia, David and their brave and amazing daddy and husband Andy… Through Instagram and Andy's wife Leyla we were able to spend time together and I was able to meet a man that has followed my career for a long time…

"Andy thank you for bringing your lovely family to meet my lovely family and Leyla you are an amazing wife."