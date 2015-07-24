Charlie Hunnam reveals King Arthur character, talks 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

He may not be real life royalty, but Charlie Hunnam showed off his regal side as he posed for the cover of Entertainment Weekly in his new role as King Arthur for the upcoming flick Knights of the Roundtable: King Arthur. Known for his tough role in Sons of Anarchy, the actor is hoping to bring a little edge to the classic character.

"Good guys are boring," he told the magazine. "He’s a little bit rough around the edges… There’s definitely a harder edge to him than people would imagine."

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL BEHIND-THE-SCENES GALLERY

Charlie Hunnam revealed his role as King Arthur Photo: Instagram/@entertainmentweekly

Another edgy role that Charlie found himself involved in was the highly-anticipated film Fifty Shades of Grey. Originally set to play the lead Christian Grey from E.L James' smash book series, he backed out last minute to which Jamie Dornan became the lead. "It's just a really unpleasant period of time for me," he shared. "It was very, very painful for me, that whole process, just very unpleasant. I felt like I let myself down. I let those people down on Fifty Shades that I’d grown to really love and respect."

Director Guy Ritchie has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from set Photo: Instagram/@guyritchie

At the time, the 35-year-old said it was his schedule that ultimately led to him backing out, something he clarified in his new interview. "For the first time in my life, [I] had more work than I had time to do it. It’s very hard to be disciplined in that situation and understand what is going to be required to all of that work to the best of your ability and have yourself surrounded by people," he said. "You see it all the time in Hollywood. There’s a tendency to make hay while the sun shines and to capitalize on every second once somebody gets hot and people just get burnt out. That’s what I started to do."

Knights of the Roundtable: King Arthur that also stars Jude Law and Eric Bana is due in theaters July 2016.