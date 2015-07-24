Amanda Bynes attends designer Michael Costello's party: 'She's a huge fan' By Alex Cramer

It’s been almost two months since Amanda Bynes was last seen in public, but on July 23, the former child star made an appearance at the launch party for fashion designer Michael Costello and StylePR’s capsule collection in Los Angeles. Even though her troubles of the past few years are well known, this was the healthiest and happiest Amanda has been in quite some time.

Photo: Getty Images

The former Nickelodeon actress arrived at the event with a small group of friends, wearing a white-lace dress and black heels. She elected to skip the red carpet and headed directly to the party in Michael’s showroom. Once inside, the 29-year-old, who has attended fashion school herself at FIDM, appeared enamored with Michael’s long flowing gowns.

Later in the evening, she had a lengthy conversation with the designer about his latest fashion line and her favorite pieces. “She's actually like a huge fan. Her publicist and her lawyer called and said, ‘Can she please come to the event? She's like the biggest Michael Costello fan.’” Michael told HELLO! during the party. “I think it's so cute when you hear that big celebrities are fans of yours.”

Photo: Getty Images

Michael and Amanda clearly hit it off. After touring the designer’s newest collection, the Project Runway: All Stars contestant took her into a backroom to speak with his design team and to show her new designs and sketches for an upcoming line. Despite the fuss surrounding her, Amanda seemed relaxed and calm the entire night, mostly hanging out with friends and making time to take a few selfies with fans. She sipped on a soda water while admiring the clothes.

Amanda stayed about an hour and then made her way outside smiling for photographers.