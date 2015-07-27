Bobbi Kristina Brown's death: Oprah Winfrey and more stars react to tragic news

It's a sad day in Hollywood as numerous famous faces have taken to social media to speak out about the untimely death of Bobbi Kristina Brown on July 26 at age 22. Oprah Winfrey, Missy Elliot and La Toya Jackson were just some of the stars to express their sadness and share their condolences for the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, who died six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home.

Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away on July 26, aged just 22 Photo: Getty Images

Many of those paying tribute took solace in the fact that Bobbi Kristina would now be reunited with her late mother. "Peace at last!" wrote chat show queen Oprah, while Missy said: "My heart is truly heavy. May u rest in peace with your mommy #BobbiKristina sending prayers 2 the Brown/Houston family."



"Soooo Sad! My heart goes out to #BobbiKristina the Brown & Houston family and friends! May you #RIPBobbiKristina We Will Always Love You," La Toya tweeted, with Empire star Taraji P Henson simply writing: "Rest in heaven #BobbiKristina."

Rapper Puff Daddy added: "Rest in peace #BobbiKristina", and Kylie Jenneralso paid tribute: "Rest in peace #BobbiKristina. Got a chance to hang out with u once & I’ll never forget it or you. Ugh this is so sad :(."



Vivica A Fox wrote: "RIP #BobbiKristina My deepest sympathies 2 your father #BobbyBrown n your Grandma #CissyHouston We will miss ya 4sho darling." Sherri Shepherd shared a photo of Bobbi Kristina and Whitney together, with the caption: "She is finally back in her Mother's arms. #RIP Bobbi Kristina #beautifulangel."

Singer Sam Smith said, "The most heartbreaking tale. May you both rest in peace, and find the happiness and contentment you…" alongside a picture of the mother-daughter duo. And Leona Lewis wrote, "Deeply saddened that #BobbiKristina has passed. I'm so fortunate to have met ur mum, one of my inspirations. Rest in bliss together angels x."

The Houston family released an official statement on Sunday confirming the sad news of Bobbi Kristina's death. "Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away Sunday, July 26 2015 surrounded by her family. She is finally in the arms of God," it read. "We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months."

A heartbreaking message posted on Whitney Houston's official Facebook page read: "It is hard to say goodbye. On Sunday, July 26, Bobbi Kristina Brown made her transition peacefully. The family thanks everyone for their loving thoughts and prayers"

It went on to say, "As Bobbi Kristina would say: 'The wind is behind me and the sun is in my face'." The message accompanied a black and white photograph of Bobbi Kristina and Whitney together.