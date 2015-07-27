David Beckham's newest tattoo honors daughter Harper

David Beckham took a trip to California this weekend and got more ink. On Sunday, the 40-year-old dad shared an image of him sitting in the tattoo chair, before debuting his latest piece of body art dedicated to him and Victoria Beckham's 4-year-old daughter Harper Beckham.

"Hey Pretty Lady," he captioned an Instagram photo of the design. "Just adding to the collection of tattoos that mean so much to me… Thanks Mark as always looks amazing…"

Hey Pretty Lady ❤️.... Just adding to the collection of tattoos that mean so much to me... Thanks Mark as always looks amazing ... @shamrocksocialclub A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 26, 2015 at 2:41pm PDT



The new tattoo features the words "Pretty Lady" written above a pre-existing "Harper" design at the base of his neck. It was done for David by celebrity tattoo artist Mark Mahoney, who runs the Shamrock Social Club tattoo shop in Hollywood.

Photo: Instagram/@davidbeckham

Family man David has dedicated a number of tattoos to his loved ones, especially his wife of 16 years, Victoria. His designs include her name inked across his right hand, her portrait on his left arm and the Roman numerals for their wedding anniversary on his right wrist.

David also has a number of tributes to his children inked on his body, including the names Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz on his back and Harper on his chest. He also has an intricate tattoo depicting Jesus being lifted from his tomb by three angels, which David has said represents his sons taking care of him in later years.

Last week on Instagram, David unveiled the '99' tattoo on his little finger – "99 was a good year for me…" he captioned a black and white snapshot of the design. It certainly was a memorable year for the father-of-four; not only did he marry Victoria after a two-year romance, it was also the year they welcomed their first child together, Brooklyn, now 16. David enjoyed success with his football career with Manchester United too, leading them to a treble win of the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.