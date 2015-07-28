Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebel's Ibiza vacation: See the pictures

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl have taken their enviable sense of fashion overseas for another lavish vacation, this time on a yacht in Ibiza. The couple was spotted off the coast of the Spanish island on Monday enjoying a dip in the water and relaxing in the sun all while looking donning their signature stylish looks.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR GALLERY OF OLIVIA AND JOHANNES' IBIZA VACATION



Olivia and Johannes kept cool on a yacht off the coast of Ibiza Photo: Gtresonline.com

"Morning swim! #lovefloaties #bestexercise #loveaonepiece #tmblue," Olivia captioned a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a wide straw hat and brown one-piece bathing suit with vibrant blue detailing. Her husband of just over a year echoed the excited sentiment, posting his own photo of himself on the boat wearing a white shirt and shorts. "Postcard from Ibiza #HeavenForAWeek," he wrote to his 686,000 Instagram followers.

The couple's group getaway included pals like Giancarlo Giammetti, the honorary president of Valentino Fashion House Photo: Gtresonline.com

The duo are enjoying their Mediterranean retreat with other fashion stars, including Carlos Souza, Lukas Dvorak and Giancarlo Giammetti, who is the honorary president of Valentino Fashion House. Giancarlo event took to his own Instagram to post photos of the glamorous bunch. "Sunny place for sunny people#tmblue2015," he wrote alongside a snap of the whole group on the luxury boat.



Johannes is keeping fans up-to-date on their travels by posting photos Photo: Instagram/@johanneshuebl

This adventure is just one of many Olivia and Johannes have taken recently. Just a couple of weeks ago they posted pictures from their vacation in Paris, Rome the Amalfi coast and Capri, making the world jealous with their stunning photos. "A little sea breeze," Olivia captioned a pic in a straw hat and white cover up while off the coast of Italy.

Olivia and Johannes were in Italy before hitting Spain Photo: Instagram/@oliviapalermo

In just the past couple of months, between the two of them, the pair has visited London, Paris, Beijing, Portofino, Berlin, Rome, Capri, Tokyo and their hometown of New York City just to name a few. The couple agreed they don't bicker during their global jaunts and pretty much have airports, packing and connecting flights down to a science. "We're good travel buddies," Olivia told HELLO! as they told us their top travel tips. "Yes," Johannes agreed with his wife. "We travel well together."