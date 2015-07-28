'Walking Dead' star Alanna Masterson is pregnant

Baby on board! Walking Dead star Alanna Masterson announced via Instagram on Monday that her and boyfriend photographer Brick Stowell are expecting their first child. “Guess what….@brickstowell,” she captioned the playful image of herself standing in front of white drapes, wearing an all white dress, sunglasses and resting her hands on her growing tummy.

Guess what... @brickstowell A photo posted by Alanna Masterson (@lucytwobows) on Jul 27, 2015 at 12:33pm PDT

The 27-year-old’s announcement comes while fans wait for the arrival of the show’s sixth season on October 11. In the show, Alanna plays Tara Chambler, the former Atlantic Police Academy student who fights off walkers on the show. Since the announcement, there has been no decision made on plans for Alanna’s character on the show. In an interview earlier this year with Entertainment Weekly, the actress talked about dreading the day the phone would ring with a call from the show's producer Scott Gimple telling her Tara is off the show for good.

“I have him text me before he calls,” she said. “Just because if the phone rings and it says his name, I’m like uh oh. So he texts me. But that’s the nature of the show, you look at Emily or Tyler and people that have gone this season — it’s done nothing but be great for them. People have become so attached, and it’s all they can think of and all they can remember so I eventually know I’m going to go on the show."

Alanna’s beau Brick also made the announcement Monday afternoon on his personal Instagram page. Along with the photo of the couple standing side by side in swimwear, he captioned the image, “Baby Season.”

 Baby Season  A photo posted by Bstow (@brickstowell) on Jul 27, 2015 at 12:46pm PDT

In snapshots on her Instagram, Chris and Danny Masterson’s younger sis has been hiding her bump in photos behind signs, Adidas jackets and friends. While fans wait to see her on TV again this fall, Alanna has been taking a break and enjoying the pre-mommy life. In a photo posted over the weekend, she shared a pic of her meal from L.A.’s Jon & Vinny’s. “Oh boy, do I love to eat,” she captioned the pic.

Now she is eating for two!