Cara Delevingne's awkward 'Paper Towns' interview: see the video

Cara Delevingne is known for her unique style when it comes to both her fashion sense and sense of humor, but three TV hosts didn't seem to find her jokes very funny making for a very awkward interview. The 22-year-old appeared on Good Day Sacramento via a camera feed to talk about her new film Paper Towns, but things quickly went south when the hosts suggested she was "exhausted" and "irritated" and cut the interview short.

After initially mistakenly introducing her as "Carla," the interview kicks off with the presenters asking the British beauty if she's read John Green's novel, which the film is based on, despite being "so busy."

"No I never read the book or the script, actually I kind of winged it," she quips, before going on to give her real answer. "No of course, I love the book, I think the book's amazing," she said. "John Green is an incredible author so really if you haven't read his books, you should."

As the interview progresses, the star continues to make sarcastic jokes as she answers various questions about the film and her character Margo. However, the show's hosts seem unimpressed with her replies.

"I saw you in London a couple of weeks ago talking on TV and you seemed a lot more excited about it than you do right now. Are you just exhausted?" one asks her.

"Oh, no, I'm still very excited," Cara replies. "The premiere was last night and it was an emotional night, it felt like the end of an era but I'm not any less excited than I was a couple of weeks ago," she continues, before quipping that she might be lacking energy because "it's the morning."

"You do seem a bit irritated," they tell her, before suggesting they will "let you go take a little nap, maybe get a red bull." Shortly after, the feed to the young model's camera was cut short.

But, it seems fans are taking Cara's side on this one. "I'm still shocked by how awful and unprofessionnals [sic] these guys were omg. Poor @Caradelevingne," one Twitter use wrote. "Good Morning Sacramento anchors were completely unprofessional and embarrassing interviewing," wrote another.