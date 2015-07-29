Kate Winslet teaches teen daughter Mia to love her curves

Kate Winslet is getting personal about body image. The 39-year-old actress appeared on NBC’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls on Monday and not only participated in some intense outdoor activity, she opened up to the host about how she is teaching her 14-year-old daughter Mia to love herself.

“I stand in front of the mirror and say to Mia, ‘We are so lucky we have shape.’ ‘We’re so lucky we’re curvy. We’re so lucky we’ve got good bums,' and all she’ll say is “Mummy, I know, thank god,” she told the host during their intense trek up a cliff.

Photo: Getty Images

The Titanic actress told the adventure man that she never was given compliments from other women in her life. “When I grew up, I never heard positive reinforcement about my body image from any female in my life,” she added. “I only heard negatives.”

Kate has never been shy about her body image and publicly shamed GQ magazine in 2003 for retouching photos from her cover story. She continued to talk about the negative effects her early body issues played in her life. “That’s very damaging,” she admitted. “Because then you’re programmed as a young woman to immediately scrutinize yourself and how you look."

Photo: Getty Images

During the episode, conversation moved to a lighter topic as the Oscar winner treated viewers to a reenactment of one of the most classic scenes from Titanic. While making her way down a cliff, Bear asks Kate to put both of her hands up by her sides. When Kate finally builds up her trust in the host, she breaks into her infamous “I’m Flying” scene. “Jack, Jack, I’m flying,” she says while standing in the middle of the cliff. The moment ends quickly when she realizes it is not a movie and asks Bear to get her off the cliff.

Unfortunately, that memorable scene along with the movie will be leaving Netflix as of August 1. The streaming service announced it will stop playing the 1997 blockbuster starring Kate and Leonardo DiCaprio. But don't worry, the clip of Kate on top of the cliff with Bear Grylls will always live on.

