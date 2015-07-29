Miranda Lambert in good spirits despite singing 'sad songs' at charity event

Miranda Lambert is not sitting at home eating pints of ice cream or letting her split from Blake Shelton get her down. On Tuesday evening, eight days since announcing and finalizing their divorce, the country songstress hit the stage to perform at Nashville’s 3 rd and Lindsley for her "Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars" benefit concert.

The 31-year-old played alongside fellow country artists and writers Natalie Hemby, Jon Randall and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild for about two hours at the charity event to raise funds for Belmont University’s Miranda Lambert Women’s Creator Fund. During the sold-out evening, the "Kerosene" singer, who was dressed casual in jeans and a tank, was candid with guests though she never directly mentioned her ex-husband.

"It's been a long time since I've played like this, but I get to be up here with some of my best pals I write with all the time," Miranda said per USA Today. "Actually, in the last two weeks, I've written with everybody up here."

Later in the evening, before jumping into her hit “Dear Diamond,” the Texas native talked to the audience about the latest remedies to her broken heart. “Well, I’ve been living off of caffeine and sad songs lately,” she told the crowd before taking a sip out of a nearby cup.

On July 22, two days after announcing their split, Miranda also hit the stage to support BFF and fellow country singer Ashley Monroe during her Nashville album release party. The former country power couple even broke their Twitter silence to exchange tweets in support of their mutual friend's new album The Blade. “Hey @mirandalambert can you believe there’s people who haven’t bought @ashleymonroe new album? Isn’t that shocking,” Blake tweeted. Fans had high hopes of a reconciliation when Miranda responded via her twitter account with a follow up tweet saying: “@blakeshelton no I can’t because it is the best work she has ever done. I love it! We love you @ashleymonroe."

"The House that Build Me" singer has been surrounding herself with her closest friends and posted an image of her and a girlfriend on Instagram Thursday with the caption: “Thank you Jesus for girlfriends and coffee. Oh and concealer! #wewokeuplikethis.”

WATCH MIRANDA PERFORM "DEAR DIAMOND"