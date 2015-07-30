​Cara Delevingne reacts to awkward morning show interview

Cara Delevingne's TV interview on July 29 may go down in history as one of the most awkward ever after the hosts made several remarks about the model-actress' seemingly uninterested attitude before cutting the interview. Now, the supermodel is speaking out about her much talked-about appearance on Good Day Sacramento.

“Some people just don't understand sarcasm or the British sense of humour,” the 22-year-old tweeted after her televised interview went viral.

Some people just don't understand sarcasm or the British sense of humour — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) July 29, 2015

The Paper Towns star's tweet got over 27,000 retweets and even garnered some celebrity support. Zach Braff responded to her tweet by writing,“or how it’s condescending to ask an actress if she’s read the book.” Cara also shared a tweet from pop singer Boy George who simply wrote, "I do" in response to her remarks about getting British humor.

Meanwhile, 2 of the morning show anchors who participated in the interview posted their own tweets on the situation. Kenneth Rudolph wrote, “Yeah, I could have asked a better question. That was my bad. LOL” and his co-worker Marianne McClary, who now famously started the interview by calling her "Carla", wrote "Check out how a true class act deals with his jillionth interview: Sir Ian McKellan!"

Cara got frustrated when asked if she had read the Paper Towns book

After the name mix-up, the interview kicked off with the presenters asking the British beauty if she's read John Green's novel, which the film is based on, despite being "so busy."

"No, I never read the book or the script, actually I kind of winged it," she jokes dryly, before going on: "No, of course, I love the book, I think the book's amazing," she said. "John Green is an incredible author so really if you haven't read his books, you should."

As the interview progressed, the star continues to make sarcastic jokes as she answers various questions about the film and her character Margo. However, the show's hosts seem unimpressed with her replies calling her "irritated" before suggesting they will "let you go take a little nap, maybe get a Red Bull." Shortly after, the feed to the young model's camera was cut short.

