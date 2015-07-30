Chrissy Teigen goes naked on magazine cover, talks Kim Kardashian

Chrissy Teigen is not afraid to keep it real when it comes to discussing her personal life, and now she's baring all – from weight issues and her relationship with Kim Kardashian to her stripped down look for the cover – in a new magazine interview. The model and soon-to-be cookbook author posed completely nude for Women's Health UK Naked issue, showing off her incredible body and revealing she's trying to reach "pre-cookbook weight".

The 29-year-old opened up about her love of food has led to her dream project of writing a cookbook, but didn't help so much with the numbers of the scale. “Working on the cookbook, I put on around 11lb in five weeks, despite doing regular workouts," she told the magazine.

Chrissy has made her love of food known and is releasing a cookbook Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

She added: "Before, I was always thin and just had to tone up, but now I’m trying to keep that extra layer [of fat] off. I’m having a tough time getting back to my pre-cookbook weight. It’s only 5lb, but it’s frustrating… My tummy has always been my problem. I’ve never seen an ab, no matter how many crunches I do.”

The Sports Illustrated model has become known for her many food pictures showing off delicious creations like hot and stretchy garlic bread or eating a big bowl of pasta in bed after a red carpet. While not the typical diet of a model, Chrissy says she has to workout extra hard to maintain her physique.

The model is baring all for the cover of Women's Health UK Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

"I used to take pride in the fact I didn’t have to work out, and then I hit that age where you have to," she noted. "I want to drink champagne and have hearty dinners, so I would rather work out for an hour and be able to do what I want. I’ve always had to watch myself. My family is not naturally thin and we put on weight quickly. I find low-carb works for me.”

Aside from her love of food, Mrs. John Legend also opened up about her friendship with Kim Kardashian. “Kim is lovely," she noted. "I’ll email her and she gets right back to me. It makes me feel like garbage because I’m like, ‘I’m 10% as busy as you and I don’t get back to people.’ They are the most beautiful family. I look at them and think, ‘How do I get this?’”