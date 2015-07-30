See Katy Perry as Elizabeth Taylor; Oprah as Glinda, the Good Witch

We're used to seeing stars in glamorous photo shoots, but Harper’s BAZAAR took it to a whole new level unveiling their 2015 ICONS portfolio on Thursday. Fashion maven Carine Roitfeld along with legendary photographer Jean-Paul Goude created a 17-page portfolio for the fashion magazine's September issue highlighting nine of today's icons including Katy Perry, Oprah and Mariah Carey.

The incredible shoot shows these stars and more dressed as their iconic inspirations from Marie Antoinette to Aphrodite, Joan of Arc to Elizabeth Taylor. “An icon transcends time. Liz was so fabulous and decadent and had a style that evolved with the years ...and I’m sure I’ll be married just as many times,” Katy said on why she chose Elizabeth Taylor.

Katy Perry dressed as Elizabeth Taylor Photo: Jean-Paul Goude/ Andy Warhol Artwork © The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Mariah opted to pose as Marie Antoinette for the shoot saying, “I’m pretty much the opposite of Marie Antoinette, but it’s always fun to throw on a costume.” The singer wore a Tom Ford corset, Manolo Blahnik shoes and a Le Vestiaire jacket, skirt, petticoats and stockings.





Mariah Carey as Marie Antoinette Photo: Jean-Paul Goude

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson took on the impressive Aphrodite as her icon donning a Neosport wetsuit and Dior boots. “In Greek mythology, Aphrodite is the primary image of feminine divine love," the Fifty Shades of Grey actress told the magazine. "To me, she embodies the power of love and pleasure, and represents the mystery and intricacy of women.”

Dakota Johnson as Aphrodite Photo: Jean-Paul Goude

And Oprah is known for her big heart and giving nature, which is why choosing Glinda the Good Witch as her icon makes sense. " The Wizard of Oz is one of my favorite spiritual tales, and Glinda is a spiritual goddess," the former talk show host told the magazine. "I love when she says to Dorothy, ‘You’ve always had the power.’ That is the message for all of us: You’re born with it, you always have it. It doesn’t matter how many yellow brick roads you go down, it’s always right there in your heart.”

Oprah as Glinda the Good Witch Photo: Jean-Paul Goude

Other stars featured include Jessica Chastain, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Willow Smith. And, for the first time, Carine's quarterly global feature also includes a male icon, model/actor/musician Lucky Blue, who appears as Liberace.

The Harper’s BAZAAR September issue will hit newsstands in the U.S. on August 18.