Ashley Tisdale's new lifestyle blog is an organized 'haute mess'

Ashley Tisdale is a ‘haute mess’ and she isn’t afraid to share it! The 30-year-old High School Musical alum has launched a new lifestyle blog, thehautemess.com.

“I’m so excited for you guys to see this,” she said in her official welcome video posted on the site. “It has been over a year that we have been putting this together. So I’m so excited for everyone to look at it, and to check it out. I hope you all enjoy it.”

High School Musical actress Ashley is turning lifestyle blogger Photo: Getty Images

The site features tips in beauty, fashion, food, wellness and “werk” and offers a range of content, from a Dutch pancake recipe to an interview with fashion icon Iris Apfel.

The Disney channel star joins the list of other noteworthy celebrities who have decided to use blogging to give lifestyle tips to their fans. Actress Reese Witherspoon launched her Southern Lifestyle company Draper James. Dancer Julianne Hough’s blog Jules features some of her favorite recipes and home décor tips. And Blake Lively launched her site Preserve, where she made the official announcement of her pregnancy to her fans.

On Wednesday, new lifestyle blogger Ashley posted a picture on her Instagram before the site's official launch. “@melodydarlene and I this morning at 8am trying to figure our shit out and launch this thing lol @thehautemessdotcom,” she captioned the image of her and the site’s concept director sitting in a kitchen with all of their devices, journals and coffee mugs.

@melodydarlene and I this morning at 8am trying to figure our shit out and launch this thing lol @thehautemessdotcom A photo posted by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Jul 29, 2015 at 3:27pm PDT

Ashley is juggling many jobs. Not only is she overseeing her new site, but she is working full time on the set of her new TBS series Clipped. Over the weekend, the actress made fans' dreams come true when she posted a picture on Instagram of a mini High School Musical reunion at the premiere of director Kenny Ortega’s new Disney Channel movie Descendants.

“All of us supporting the guy that changed our lives. So proud of @kennyortegablog on his big night,” she captioned the photo featuring her and fellow High School Musical alums Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Olesya Rulin, posing for a selfie with the man of the hour.